‘FUTURE-PROOF’: $300K project boosts region’s water security

IN WORKS: Construction has begun on the $300K water security project. Picture: file

SOUTHERN Downs residents are set to benefit within the next few months from new investments in water security across the region.

Construction is under way on a new 150kL concrete reservoir and pipeline at Dalveen worth $300,000, with works expected to be completed by April 2021.

An SDRC spokeswoman said the project, funded under the State Government’s Works for Queensland program, was designed to “future-proof” the community’s water supply.

“SDRC has engaged Offaly Civil Engineering to construct the new reservoir adjacent to the existing reservoir,” she said.

“(The) council’s construction crew will contribute to the project by building the connecting pipework for the new reservoir to the existing water main.

“The existing reservoir will remain in service while the construction of the new reservoir and pipeline is underway.”

Residents and businesses within the construction area can expect some noise, dust, and traffic disruptions from between Monday and Saturday from 7am – 5pm.

The new project comes as SDRC’s water meter data from October reveals Dalveen is one of only two towns across the region meeting the residential water consumption target of 120L per person, per day.

Homes in Killarney and Pratten are averaging 180L per person per day, Stanthorpe and Warwick about 160L, with Allora and Wallangarra were near 140L.

Warwick residents can also look forward to increased water security by the end of the year, with construction well underway on SDRC’s $5 million recycled water project.

The 5km of pipeline across Warwick, along with a 2ML recycled water tank and a pump station at the McEvoy St saleyards site, will supply Class A recycled water to the Industrial Estate.

SDRC received additional funding under the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund to further extend the new pipeline along Canningvale Rd, which will be completed by June 2021.

