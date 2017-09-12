Future teachers wrap up working experience

A WARM Warwick school community was a welcome sight for first-time students teachers on prac.

Six student teachers have been working at Warwick East State School this term through different year groups.

Five Warwick-based first year USQ students - Lauren McVeigh, Jack Pickering, Rebecca Hockings, Letitia Stuart and Katelyn Hill - spent a fortnight at the school. Molly Webster is a fourth-year student at QUT in Brisbane, who has been teaching at East for four weeks and will return next term for another four weeks.

Prac co-ordinator Michael Sullivan said it was unusual to have so many budding teachers at the school at one time.

"We take on whoever we can and we were really pleased that USQ and QUT both offered us time with people who really wanted to be here,” Mr Sullivan said.

"We feel we have a lot to offer student teachers. It's an opportunity for them to learn and for our students to see different faces.

"With five being from Warwick, some students do recognise these guys from outside of school and we really appreciate their contributions.”

Ms Webster said she would consider a regional posting after her time in the Rose City.

"I wanted to have a different experience than what I'd had in metro- politan schools,” she said.

"There was a great sense of community here at East and I felt really welcome.”

Mr Pickering, Ms Hill and Ms Webster work in early childhood while Ms McVeigh and Ms Stuart are in general primary. Ms Hockings was in special education.

"There's great integration between kids in the special ed hub and the mainstream students. There's really no discrimination and a real respect for one another,” Ms Hockings said.

Mr Pickering said his time at East was a great first experience.

"It's been a really welcoming school and the staff have been great. It's a really great foundation on which to become a teacher,” he said.