GALLERY: Check out the photos of Assumption College graduates at their formal!
News

GALLERY: 2020 Assumption College formal

Jessica Paul
20th Nov 2020 7:20 PM
ASSUMPTION College’s graduating class of 2020 are ready to hit the town in style tonight, celebrating a successful end to a year of ups and downs.

Students arrived at their Warwick campus in a dazzling array of glamorous looks, preparing for a short ceremony before heading to the Warwick Golf Club for the true festivities.

Check out the Daily News’ gallery of Assumption College graduates at their formal, ready to farewell a turbulent year and dance the night away!

