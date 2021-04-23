Menu
2021 Assumption College Warwick formal.
Event gallery: 2021 Assumption College formal

Jessica Paul
23rd Apr 2021 8:00 PM
Glitz and glamour was on full display on Friday evening as the 2021 Year 12 cohort at Assumption College Warwick turned out for their formal.

Students arrived at their Rose City campus in a wide array of stunning looks, ready to walk down the red carpet to their families and friends before hitting the town for a night they'll likely never forget.

Check out the Daily News' full gallery from the 2021 Assumption College formal here:

 

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription now for big rewards

Originally published as GALLERY: 2021 Assumption College formal

Warwick Daily News

