Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SERVING UP: Judith Petersen, Cheryl Wickham, and Melissa Lamb manning the food tent at the 2021 Killarney Lions Club Australia Day Breakfast. Picture: Jessica Paul
SERVING UP: Judith Petersen, Cheryl Wickham, and Melissa Lamb manning the food tent at the 2021 Killarney Lions Club Australia Day Breakfast. Picture: Jessica Paul
News

GALLERY: 2021 Killarney Lions’ Australia Day Breakfast

Jessica Paul
26th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Community members were joined by local representatives and even travellers from far and wide at the 2021 Killarney Lions Club’s Australia Day Breakfast.

With the beloved annual event now approaching its 40th year, residents from the Southern Downs joined visitors from across Queensland to mark the national holiday.

The community organisation served up foods such as billy tea and damper alongside sausages, eggs and other treats.

Member for Southern Downs James Lister, Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi, and councillors Ross Bartley, Cynthia McDonald, and Stephen Tancred were also in attendance.

Check out the full gallery from the Killarney Lions Club’s Australia Day Breakfast here:

Photos
View Gallery

RELEVANT NEWS:

Lifetime firefighter humbled by OAM honour

TRI TIME: Community spirit on show at annual Aus Day race

GALLERY: Bumper crowds at Allora Heritage Weekend

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man abuses, threatens ex after being dumped at Christmas

        Premium Content Man abuses, threatens ex after being dumped at Christmas

        News The Warwick man was outraged after being dumped just hours after giving his girlfriend an extravagant gift.

        Lifetime firefighter humbled by OAM honour

        Premium Content Lifetime firefighter humbled by OAM honour

        News Southern Downs hero celebrated with Australia Day honours after 50 years of...

        Illegal dumping puts town at risk of losing tip forever

        Premium Content Illegal dumping puts town at risk of losing tip forever

        News A Southern Downs facility faces a review, following disgusting behaviour by...

        LONG TIME COMING: Eight Mile overpass works to start

        Premium Content LONG TIME COMING: Eight Mile overpass works to start

        News ‘There’s been plenty of people who put their heart and soul into this who will...