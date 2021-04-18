Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Action from 2021 Barastoc Interstate Series at Warwick Polocrosse Club.
Action from 2021 Barastoc Interstate Series at Warwick Polocrosse Club.
Sport

GALLERY: Action from 2021 Barastoc Interstate Series

Jessica Paul
18th Apr 2021 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Polocrosse made its triumphant return to the Rose City this weekend with the massive 2021 Barastoc Interstate Series and Shell Cup Carnival.

Sheeting rain and cooler temperatures couldn't put a damper on the fiercely competitive games or crowds of supporters, with more than 600 competitors from Queensland, NSW, Victoria, and SA taking the field across the three-day carnival.

Warwick will represent the home side in the Shell Cup Carnival finals series on Sunday, and several representatives from local clubs will be involved in state-level matches in the Barastoc Series.

Check out more than 50 photos from a full day of action on Saturday below:

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

RELEVANT NEWS:

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

'Heartbroken': Puppy owner devastated by brazen theft

Warwick grand opening launches next business phase

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Heartbroken': Puppy owner devastated by brazen theft

        Premium Content 'Heartbroken': Puppy owner devastated by brazen theft

        News First-time breeder awoke to find four of her pedigree puppies worth $2500 each had been stolen overnight.

        Warwick grand opening success launches next business phase

        Premium Content Warwick grand opening success launches next business phase

        Business Customers flooded in for the first look at the new showroom and the chance to rub...

        Wet weather, storms to put damper on huge weekend of events

        Premium Content Wet weather, storms to put damper on huge weekend of events

        News Rain and temperature forecasts hint Rose City residents will need their brollies...

        Southern Downs dog breeder pushes for major expansion

        Premium Content Southern Downs dog breeder pushes for major expansion

        News Southern Downs dog breeder pushes for major expansion