GALLERY: Action from 2021 Barastoc Interstate Series
Polocrosse made its triumphant return to the Rose City this weekend with the massive 2021 Barastoc Interstate Series and Shell Cup Carnival.
Sheeting rain and cooler temperatures couldn't put a damper on the fiercely competitive games or crowds of supporters, with more than 600 competitors from Queensland, NSW, Victoria, and SA taking the field across the three-day carnival.
Warwick will represent the home side in the Shell Cup Carnival finals series on Sunday, and several representatives from local clubs will be involved in state-level matches in the Barastoc Series.
Check out more than 50 photos from a full day of action on Saturday below:
Photos
