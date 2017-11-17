Menu
GALLERY: Assumption College awards night 2017

Assumption College principal Kort Goodman presents the Dux of the College award to Madeleine Settree.
Assumption College principal Kort Goodman presents the Dux of the College award to Madeleine Settree. Gerard Walsh
by Gerard Walsh

ASSUMPTION College Warwick held their 2017 awards night last night to celebrate the hard work of all students throughout the year.

As always there were several standout performers.

The major award recipients were:

USW Year 11 Excellence Award: Madison Farrell

Jessica Brookman Award: Kyle Ryan

Jane Ezzy Award: Clare Ramsey

Jamie Pearce Award: Jackson Tribe

2017 Mayor's Medal: Eve Kelly

Rita McIvor Cultural Encouragement Award: Jade Moon

Rita McIvor Cultural Encouragement Award: Eve Kelly

Father HT Sheeran Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Kiah Murray

Gemma Green Close Trophy for Outstanding Sportswoman of the Year: Jo-Elle Natividad

Gerard Walsh Trophy for Outstanding Sportsman of the Year: Will Gordon

Edmund Rice Award: Taylah Hoffman

Sisters of Mercy Award: Victoria Watson

Assumption College Dux: Madeleine Settree

