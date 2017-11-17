GALLERY: Assumption College awards night 2017

ASSUMPTION College Warwick held their 2017 awards night last night to celebrate the hard work of all students throughout the year.
As always there were several standout performers.
The major award recipients were:
USW Year 11 Excellence Award: Madison Farrell
Jessica Brookman Award: Kyle Ryan
Jane Ezzy Award: Clare Ramsey
Jamie Pearce Award: Jackson Tribe
2017 Mayor's Medal: Eve Kelly
Rita McIvor Cultural Encouragement Award: Jade Moon
Rita McIvor Cultural Encouragement Award: Eve Kelly
Father HT Sheeran Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Kiah Murray
Gemma Green Close Trophy for Outstanding Sportswoman of the Year: Jo-Elle Natividad
Gerard Walsh Trophy for Outstanding Sportsman of the Year: Will Gordon
Edmund Rice Award: Taylah Hoffman
Sisters of Mercy Award: Victoria Watson
Assumption College Dux: Madeleine Settree