REVVED UP: Graham Kerr, Steve Howard, and Neil Sheppard with one of their favourite makes at the Allora Heritage Weekend. Picture: Jessica Paul
News

GALLERY: Bumper crowds at Allora Heritage Weekend

Jessica Paul
23rd Jan 2021 2:50 PM
The 2021 Allora Heritage Weekend is off to a flying start, with big crowds from across southeast Queensland hitting the small Southern Downs town.

Rows upon rows of classic and vintage cars, motorcycles, trucks and machinery were lined up across the Allora Showgrounds, with several parades through the arena.

The annual Australia Day weekend event was officially opened by Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi, who said he was thrilled to see so many people turn out.

Check out our full gallery below with faces in the crowd, some of the stunning classic cars, and more from the first day of the Allora Heritage Weekend:

