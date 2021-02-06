GALLERY: Bumper crowds hit 2021 Allora Show

IN PICTURES: Scots PGC student Patrick Little with Riley Green and grandparents Gail and Bill Blackley at the 2021 Allora Show. Picture: Jessica Paul

IN PICTURES: Scots PGC student Patrick Little with Riley Green and grandparents Gail and Bill Blackley at the 2021 Allora Show. Picture: Jessica Paul

The 2021 Allora Show drew huge numbers through the gates this weekend, all keen to get in on the action.

Jam-packed with agricultural and equestrian competitions, huge displays of regional produce, food vendors, rides, and more, there was something for everyone in the event’s 143rd year.

The show was officially opened on Saturday by Member for Southern Downs James Lister and Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi, along with Allora Show Society president Mark Pillar.

Locals and travellers alike packed out the Allora Showgrounds, all looking to make the most of the Southern Downs’ show season.

Check out our event gallery from the 2021 Allora Show here:

