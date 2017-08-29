GALLERY: Business Awards night winners and grinners

Belle Vue Cafe staff Mark Favero, Lauren McVeigh, Rosie Favero, Nikki Hallman, Eliza McNicol and Kirby Hockings at the 2017 Heritage Bank Warwick Business Excellence Awards at the Warwick Town Hall on Saturday, August 26. Photo Deanna Millard/Warwick Daily News.

THE cream of the Warwick business community gathered together at a dolled-up Warwick Town Hall on Saturday for the handing out of the 2017 Heritage Bank Business Excellence Awards.

A packed hall comprising business owners, staff and supporters attended the glamorous evening, eagerly anticipating news of who would take out the Business of the Year title.

This honour went to The Physiotherapy Centre, owned by Josh and Katie Hay, who also walked away with the award for health and well-being.

This year also saw a new category up for grabs, agriculture, and it was the naming of Kelvin Falls Family Farm as the inaugural winner that saw the night get started.

The hospitality and tourism award was won by Warwick Motor Inn, with Cherrabah Resort taking out the runner-up trophy.

Up next was the Best New Business award with a pool of six Warwick business vying for the honour.

The award was won by Rose City Premium Meats over Hair Kreations.

The Retail, Wholesale and Distribution award was won by Warwick Computer Service, edging out Choices Flooring.

Eight businesses went up for this award in the largest category of the evening.

In the Training, Education and Development category, Goodstart Early Learning won ahead of runner-up SDIEA.

The health and well-being category was taken out by The Physiotherapy Centre with Darling Downs Skin and Laser Clinic runner up.

In the professional services category, Catalyst Accounting and Tax edged out R on the Downs for the award and the Community Services award once again went to Goodstart Early Learning over SDIEA.

