RACING TO THE FINISH: Jason Kielly, Jenni Kehlet and Reid Beckhouse at the 2021 Warwick Cowboys TAB Race Day.
News

GALLERY: Cowboys players kick off season with strong race day

Tessa Flemming
16th Jan 2021 5:44 PM
HORSE RACING: Warwick Cowboys players and supporters saddled up today for their third annual race day at the Warwick Turf Club.

Despite the heatwave conditions, it was a big day for local names with a Toowoomba-based trainer winning the main race of the day.

The Basil Nolan Jnr Memorial race, a tribute to the formers Cowboys player, was won by Short Sara trained by Michael Nolan and ridden by Les Tilley.

Peta Calada and Winter Rain came second and third respectively.

The event is a major fundraiser for the rugby league team and was the first opportunity to host an event with the women’s field team.

See all the eager race-day attendees below:

Warwick Daily News

