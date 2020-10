Sally Teynes, Cassie White, Rose Picton, and Joe Maher taking in the action at the Warwick Campdraft.

THE 2020 Warwick Campdraft proved a success for the Show and Rodeo Society, despite a steady downpour throughout the day.

Dozens of competitors and spectators turned out from across the region to catch the first campdraft action the town has had to offer this year.

Check out the gallery below, featuring all the faces in the crowd at this year's event: