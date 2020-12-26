GALLERY: Family fun at Warwick Boxing Day races

HOLIDAY HORSES: Festive flair was still in the air at today's Warwick Boxing Day races.

HOLIDAY HORSES: Festive flair was still in the air at today's Warwick Boxing Day races.

THERE was no shortage of family festivities at the 2020 Warwick Boxing Day Races today.

For reunited families, the Allman Park event was a chance to place a bet or two and deck out in beach gear.

It was also a chance to celebrate after a year of hardships.

Western Australian grandmother Kate Walding was lucky enough to see her granddaughter Isabella for the first time in over a year this holiday season.

It was the second year the Warwick Turf Club had taken on the beach theme to a rousing success.

