Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HOLIDAY HORSES: Festive flair was still in the air at today's Warwick Boxing Day races.
HOLIDAY HORSES: Festive flair was still in the air at today's Warwick Boxing Day races.
News

GALLERY: Family fun at Warwick Boxing Day races

Tessa Flemming
26th Dec 2020 6:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE was no shortage of family festivities at the 2020 Warwick Boxing Day Races today.

For reunited families, the Allman Park event was a chance to place a bet or two and deck out in beach gear.

It was also a chance to celebrate after a year of hardships.

Western Australian grandmother Kate Walding was lucky enough to see her granddaughter Isabella for the first time in over a year this holiday season.

It was the second year the Warwick Turf Club had taken on the beach theme to a rousing success.

Check out any familiar faces in the gallery below:

Photos
View Gallery
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick youngsters awarded for recycling innovation

        Premium Content Warwick youngsters awarded for recycling innovation

        News Southern Downs kids are learning the lesson of recycling in this one-of-a-kind way.

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths

        Killarney woman rushed to hospital following snake bite

        Premium Content Killarney woman rushed to hospital following snake bite

        Breaking One Southern Downs woman's Christmas has gone awry after she was bitten at a...

        Festive fun gone wrong: Top reasons for ER trip

        Premium Content Festive fun gone wrong: Top reasons for ER trip

        News From UTIs to dog bites, here are the surprising reasons Warwick residents end up in...