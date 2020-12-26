GALLERY: Family fun at Warwick Boxing Day races
THERE was no shortage of family festivities at the 2020 Warwick Boxing Day Races today.
For reunited families, the Allman Park event was a chance to place a bet or two and deck out in beach gear.
It was also a chance to celebrate after a year of hardships.
Western Australian grandmother Kate Walding was lucky enough to see her granddaughter Isabella for the first time in over a year this holiday season.
It was the second year the Warwick Turf Club had taken on the beach theme to a rousing success.
Check out any familiar faces in the gallery below: