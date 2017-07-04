GALLERY: Fidgets all the rage for kids

FIDGET spinners have been making waves across the world for months now, and they've proven to be a hit with Warwick's youngsters.

They're a centrepiece at the Fun and Games Hub with children on their school break eager to make their own and take them for a spin.

Gabriella Behr, from the shopping centre's promotions team, said the hub was a great place for children to enjoy their time away from school.

"The hub is a relaxed, creative environment where they can have a break from pretences and keep stimulated while they're not at school,” she said.

"It's exciting for the kids and for us to see them having fun, while creatively using their skills.

"The fidget spinners they're making are all recyclable, which is another great aspect of the hub.”

The Fun and Games Hub is appearing at Rose City Shoppingworld up until Friday, from 10.30am to 1.30pm each day.