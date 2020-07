ON THE BALL: Warwick Wolves 12-13s took the field yesterday in their first round of the season. Picture: Jessica Paul

SPORT: This weekend, Warwick’s up-and-coming sports stars were finally able to take the field and court again after months of setbacks.

Whether it was soccer, netball, or hockey, the Rose City’s budding athletes displayed skill, competitive spirit, and above all a love for their game.

Check out the gallery below for a full roundup of Warwick junior sports’ first big weekend back!