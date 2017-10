Bonnie Barton, Isabella Kruml and Ivy Barton get into the rodeo spirit.

THE community feel was alive and well in Warwick this morning, with the Rodeo Country Craft Markets at Leslie Park continuing a big morning in the town centre.

The annual event featured close to 200 stalls, with community groups, charitable organisations and vendors alike basking in the sunshine on a picture-perfect day in the Rose City.

Check out our gallery from the morning below.