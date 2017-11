Enjoying their day out at the Uber Markets are Izzy Miller, Aniah Enosa, Nevaeh Enosa, Kurt Miller and Aliyah Enosa.

MARKET-goers had to travel to find a park this morning as the crowds in town swelled for Remembrance Day commemorations.

This meant a lively market, with plenty stalls and plenty of people.

The Lions Club of Warwick wer on hand to cook up a feed and there countless goodies on sale, including jewellery, clothing, photography and plants.

There was even a big cuddly bloke handing out free hugs.