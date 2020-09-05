Menu
RIDE ON: The famous bike race bought cyclists and their families into Warwick.
GALLERY: Hundreds ride into Warwick for iconic race

Tessa Flemming
5th Sep 2020 3:20 PM
BRINGING in over 200 competitors from across the region, today’s Cunningham Classic was not only a rare spectacle in the sporting world but a welcome boost to Warwick economy.

The Brisbane to Warwick race, which began 38 years ago and consisted of travelling over Cunninghams Gap, has since grown to hold the title of one of “Australia’s monument races”, according to avid Warwick cyclist Tony Simonelli.

“It’s only one of very few races in Queensland that is point to point, rather than laps around a circuit,” he said.

“There’s only a handful of races like that around. This one, Melbourne to Warrnambool, Grafton and Inverrell.”

While actual cyclists totalled in the hundreds, their respective support bases also dragged in extra numbers, and a vital injection of small town support.

“The actual amount of people that come to Warwick for it is actually quite a lot. There’s a lot of behind the scene people, “ Mr Simonelli said.

“It is a fair bit of a boost to the actual town and does help a lot of the businesses.”

As for how today’s crowds coped with coronavirus restriction, Mr Simonelli said risk management was a built-in part of the sport, and constant social distancing monitoring throughout the day reaffirmed that.

“Life is getting back to normal — a little bit in Queensland at least,” he said.

“Cycling is one of those sports where everyone rides together and looks after each other yet it’s competitive. It’s a funny sport in that way.

“But at the end of the day, everyone’s life is in the other riders’ hands.”

