Marg Murphy with grandchildren Willow and Ned Murphy-Quirk having a family day out at the Merry Muster markets.
News

GALLERY: Hundreds turn out for Warwick Merry Muster

Jessica Paul
6th Dec 2020 8:30 AM
NOT even the sweltering heat could keep huge crowds away from today’s Warwick Merry Muster and Christmas Craft Markets, with hundreds flocking to the event.

Leslie Park was jam-packed with stallholders from across the region, stocking a huge range of handcrafted goodies for the 350 Merry Muster shoppers and Rose City residents alike.

Check out our full gallery of faces in the crowd below!

