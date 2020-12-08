GALLERY: Hundreds turn out for Warwick Merry Muster

Marg Murphy with grandchildren Willow and Ned Murphy-Quirk having a family day out at the Merry Muster markets.

Marg Murphy with grandchildren Willow and Ned Murphy-Quirk having a family day out at the Merry Muster markets.

NOT even the sweltering heat could keep huge crowds away from today’s Warwick Merry Muster and Christmas Craft Markets, with hundreds flocking to the event.

Leslie Park was jam-packed with stallholders from across the region, stocking a huge range of handcrafted goodies for the 350 Merry Muster shoppers and Rose City residents alike.

Check out our full gallery of faces in the crowd below!

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Merry Muster makes huge donations to Warwick charity

Killarney volunteer recognised for decade of service

Dam facilities drying up appeal of popular tourist spot