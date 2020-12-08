GALLERY: Hundreds turn out for Warwick Merry Muster
NOT even the sweltering heat could keep huge crowds away from today’s Warwick Merry Muster and Christmas Craft Markets, with hundreds flocking to the event.
Leslie Park was jam-packed with stallholders from across the region, stocking a huge range of handcrafted goodies for the 350 Merry Muster shoppers and Rose City residents alike.
Check out our full gallery of faces in the crowd below!
Photos
