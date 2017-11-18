GALLERY: Hundreds watch history repeat itself

DRESSED UP: Ron and Kath Bellingham joined the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the Warwick Egg Incident today.

DRESSED UP: Ron and Kath Bellingham joined the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the Warwick Egg Incident today. Elyse Wurm

WARWICK Railway Station was packed to the rafters this afternoon as people gathered to watch the re-enactment of the infamous Warwick Egg Incident.

Commemorating 100 years since the incident took place, the Warwick Community Performing Arts Group put on a stellar display in front of distinguished guests including Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg and Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie.

Peter Von Stieglitz played then-Prime Minister Billy Hughes, who also became the target of an egg thrown by Paddy Brosnan, played by Glen Gibson.

Acting on the feeling of unrest felt by the public at the time in regards to compulsory military conscription.

The incident sparked the start of the Australian Federal Police, as Warwick's own Sergeant Kenny asserted the rights of Queensland over a federal politician by refusing to arrest Brosnan.

This led to the establishment of the Commonwealth police force.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the performance was wonderful, but was amazed by how quickly such an important moment in history took place.

"The shocked look on Billy Hughes' face and those around him, it was very professionally done and very funny,” Cr Dobie said.

Glen Gibson said the incident held a special place in his heart as he was an former serviceman.

"It's good to revisit history and be in a setting like this,” he said.

"It's important to get those old memories out there, especially for the kids.”

Mr Gibson was pleased with the performance and the presence of the Australian Federal Police at the re-enactment was testament to the weight of the moment.

"I think when people left here they didn't think it would end well, but it did,” he said.

"I think started the Australian Federal Police was a good thing.”

Warwick local Greg Salmon enjoyed watching the re-enactment with his family, including wife Julie and daughter Ava.

"They did an excellent job and all the lead-up activities were really well done,” he said.

"It's a credit to the group that's organised it.”

After the re-enactment, a plaque was unveiled at Billy Hughes park to commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Warwick Egg Incident and establishment of the Australian Federal Police.

The commemorative festivities will continue tonight with a dinner at the Southern Downs Railway from 6.30pm.

A train trip will also be held from Warwick to Clifton tomorrow at 10am, with the train returning at 3pm.