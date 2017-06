RAIN did not deter punters from heading to the races for the Killarney Cup on Saturday.

A good turn out of Killarney locals filled out the members lounge at Allman Park yesterday afternoon, despite the wet weather.

Lauren Killen from Allora was named the Best Dressed Lady, while Killarney local Lindsay Domjahn won Best Dressed Man and Mel and Mick Nowlan the Best Dressed Couple in the Fashions on the Field.