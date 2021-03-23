GALLERY: More incredible photos from Warwick’s day of flooding

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.



Rain continues to fall across Warwick as dozens of residents spend their afternoons outside soaking up the sights.

Warwick’s Environdata weather station in Percy St recorded 108mm in the 24 hours to 9am Tuesday, with almost 40mm further until 5pm Tuesday.

Southern Downs Regional Council has also advised residents the Condamine River could flood properties if rain continues.

“Southern Downs Regional Council has been advised by the Bureau of Meteorology that based on current modelling indicators, the Condamine River is expected to peak at 5.75m around 7pm,” a spokesperson said.

“Council is currently door knocking to those properties in the impacted area.”

To keep updated on road closures, ring 131 940 or go to the website www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

Full gallery below:

GALLERY: More unbelievable photos from Warwick’s day of flooding

MORE STORIES

Farmers delighted as dams fill for first time in years



GALLERY: Roads closed, Warwick residents on flood watch

