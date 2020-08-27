GALLERY: New initiative brings back music for seniors

WELCOME BACK: Brian Letton performs at his first concert since March.

FOR many elderly Warwick residents, coronavirus is not only a major concern for their health but it has robbed them of the chance to socialise and have fun.

But Rose City Shoppingworld’s newest initiative is bringing back that entertainment — albeit in a new form.

Today signalled the shopping centre’s first Morning Melodies concert, heralded by local singer Brian Letton.

Performing nationally in the renowned program, Mr Letton said the last time he took the stage was in early March.

“It’s been very difficult because most of the Morning Melodies are in clubs and things, and a lot of the restaurants are not open and the numbers are limited,” he said.

“The entertainment industry came to a complete standstill so it’s great to be back and getting rid of the cobwebs in the system.”

While many eager attendees were still unable to make it due to nursing homes lockdowns, the concert was livestreamed.

Those who could attend, like Gwen Labuschewski, were thrilled with the event.

“We’re big Brian fans, and we couldn’t wait to see him. Last time we went to any performance was March or earlier,” she said.

Mr Letton said the audience was a fantastic welcome back to performing.

“You can see their happy smiling faces, they’re out and about, they have something to do,” Mr Letton said.

“It’s great, they love the show and it’s gets them out and socialising in their groups as well … that’s what music is all about — having a good time.”

Rose City Shoppingworld Marketing Manager Louise de Lissa said administration officer and singer Jenny Brosnan had been looking for so way to bring Mr Letton and his devoted fanbase to the store for ages.

“We wanted to bring back some free entertainment after all the restrictions around COVID… so it was just simply finding a date to fit it all in,” Ms de Lissa said.

“This space at the moment is ideal for this sort of activity as we can adhere to COVID guidelines and still provide a great morning out to our valued customers.”