GALLERY: Numbers down, but punters still about

Sean Teuma
| 13th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Murray Schroder had around 15 lambs up for auction today.
Murray Schroder had around 15 lambs up for auction today.

DESPITE a slight drop in numbers, a good yard was on offer at the Warwick Saleyards on McEvoy St this afternoon.

Murray Schroder brought along a team of lambs to go under the hammer.

"I've got about 15 lambs on offer today,” Mr Schroder said.

"I'm confident they'll go pretty well, as I've got them in great condition.

"Lamb prices have been doing well, so we should get a good showing.”

Mr Schroder enjoys coming down to the sales, although hasn't been as regular a visitor during the winter months.

"Currently it's not the season to be selling as many,” he said.

"In about six to eight weeks we should see an increase.

"I try and get down to the sales most weeks, however will only come around once a month during the winter months.”

The first Australian white ram sale will be coming to Queensland in September, and Mr Schroder was anticipating the event.

"There'll be a meeting at the Warwick Showgrounds on 4 August, before the sale date on 1 September,” he said.

"It's the first of its kind in Queensland and promises to be a fantastic event.”

For more information contact Murray on 46524167.

Topics:  sheep sale warwick saleyards

