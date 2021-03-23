GALLERY: Roads closed, Warwick residents on flood watch

The bridge next to the Pig and Calf saleyards closed off due to flooding.

Warwick residents are on flood watch after a massive deluge fell across the the region overnight, cutting roads.

According to Environdata, Warwick recorded 105.8mm at their Percy St station in the 24 hours from 9am Monday.

Official weather forecaster Bureau of Meteorology said Warwick received 84mm since 9am on Monday and Applethorpe 85mm.

On Monday night, Swanfels resident Steven Higgins told the Daily News his property on Top Swanfels Road near Dollar Bill Road had received significant rains in the past four or five days, and Swan Creek itself now overflowing onto the road.

It comes as Bureau of Meteorology sent out a flood watch alert on Monday afternoon, warning residents of potentially “life threatening” waters.

Road closures, issued by Warwick police, include:

– The railway underpass at Fitzroy St, between Hamilton and Lyons Sts

– Clintonvale Goomburra Rd

– Jackie Howe Dr

– Churchill Dr

– Bourkes Rd

– Deereen Rd

– Warwick-Killarney Rd closed

– Glengallan Creek Rd, at the northern end of the Eight Mile intersection: Water is just under the bridge but still rising and police are monitoring the situation as it may result in a highway closure later in the day

