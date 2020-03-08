Menu
Wendy and Rob White from Plug-a-lug, noise cancelling ear putty for riders.
GALLERY: Round 1 action at Downs road racing series

Emily Clooney
8th Mar 2020 1:33 PM
FROM across the state, riders converged in the Rose City for the first round of the Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland’s Southern Downs and Queensland Road Racing Series.

More than 150 riders competed across 14 classes with bikes ranging from 1000cc superbikes to side cars.

While the action heated up on the track, Harvey Bay motoring enthusiasts Wendy and Rob White brought their Plug-a-lug business to the pits.

Providing custom mould ear plugs, Mr White said they were ideal for racing.

“The faster guys reckon they can cut half a second off their lap time just because they have better concentration,” he said.

“It only takes about 10 minutes to fit them to their ears too.”

No longer competing in the series, Mr White said the pair were still avid riding enthusiasts.

“We come out to all of the Southern Downs series events,” he said.

“It’s always a good weekend out here.”

