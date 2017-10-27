News

GALLERY: Sponsors in the spotlight

SHOWING SUPPORT: Miss Warwick Rodeo Queen Personality Tamara Evans and Amy Gore.
by Elyse Wurm

THE Warwick Show and Rodeo Society held a sponsors evening on Thursday night to thank the generous supporters of the 89th Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals and Pryde's Easifood Warwick Gold Cup Campdraft.

Over 100 people attended the event where sponsors were treated to finger food and drinks at the Douglas Feez Pavillion at the Warwick Showgrounds.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society president Gerard O'Leary opened the official proceedings, before key sponsors were recognised for their contributions to the event.

