STYLISH CROWD: Chloe Mullins and Jacob Cadman join the festivities at the Matrons Ball.

STYLISH CROWD: Chloe Mullins and Jacob Cadman join the festivities at the Matrons Ball.

A GLAMOUROUS crowd attended the Warwick Town and Country Matrons' Ball at St Mary's Parish Hall last Saturday night.

The venue was looking dapper with fairy lights strung through the roof and dainty place settings as the perfect final touches.

Canapes were served while the crowd mingled, before a delicious dinner followed by dancing.