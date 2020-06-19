GALLERY: Unique Moroccan inspired escape for under $40K

SMALL BUT MIGHTY: The exterior of Mr Kay's latest tiny home.

AT EIGHT metres long and two and a half metres wide on wheels, Murray Kay’s latest house gives a new meaning to home on the road.

But don’t get confused, the Maryvale man isn’t another grey nomad- he’s a proud disciple of the ‘tiny house movement’.

The tiny house movement started approximately 10 years ago, gaining traction in the US through shows such as Tiny House Big Living and Tiny House Nation.

Within time, the trend made its way to Australia, finding particular popularity with self-sufficient communities and eager eyed Instagrammers.

But now, Mr Kay said, is the time for the Southern Downs to seize the trend.

“In general, there seems like there’s a bit of growing excitement around it – you can get them in all shapes and sizes,” he said.

“People see the value in having some extra room for a granny flat, or if they buy a block of land having somewhere self contained to stay straight away.”

When compared to the average $164,500—310,000 cost of a house extension, Mr Kay said a small home “came way under that”.

There was also a growing demand to hone in on with an Airbnb farmstay market.

“Airbnb is very popular and people are very interested for that very thing,” he said.

“It is already to go — it doesn’t need to be plugged in — and people can start making money straight away.

“The other thing is it’s on wheels so it doesn’t have to comply to building regulations.”

The former builder started refurbishing the furniture removal Pantech trucks a few years ago and now had renovated half a dozen tiny homes to his name.

“I was watching these shows and I went I could probably build that better,” he said.

“It’s something I can do as a hobby out of my backyard.”

His current Moroccan-inspired creation took approximately six months to create, and includes a shower and toilet, fridge, gas stove all queen size bed — all run on solar panels and batteries.

The finished project was a sight to believe and crafted close to Mr Kay’s own heart.

“There’s lots of colours and Moroccan architecture patterns and it makes the house really flow in design,” he said.

“It can sometimes be a little bit hard to part with them, especially this one which has a lot of myself in it, but ultimately I do part with them.”

This current home is listed for $30,000.

For more information, contact Mr Kay on 0404025783.