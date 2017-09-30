GALLERY: Volkswagens brighten Leslie Park

ROWS of Volkswagens lined up in Leslie Park this morning ahead of the 2017 Volkswagen Drags at Warwick Dragway this afternoon.
Cars boasting a range of colours, shapes and modifications were available for those wandering through the park to take a quick peek.
One example drawing quite a bit of attention was a Volkswagen Beetle on display courtesy of Ray Johnston and Denise Robertson.
The pair travelled from the Gold Coast to take part in the weekend.
Their ruby-red number has won 24 trophies in 4 years, a testament to the effort put in by Ray who had done all the labour and modifications to turn the vehicle from a mess into a masterpiece.
Each year they return to Warwick to catch up with old friends and share new changes made to the vehicle.
Ray said this year the car had been installed with a new motor, which should see it shave off seconds at the drags.
"Just to see people's reactions and what a top job you've done, all the hard work pays off," he said.
Finals for each drags category at the Warwick Dragway will recommence at 9am tomorrow and a Show 'n' Shine will also be held.
Tickets cost $10 each and children under 13 are free.
Warwick Dragway can be found on Old Stanthorpe Rd, Warwick.