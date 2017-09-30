GALLERY: Volkswagens brighten Leslie Park

ON SHOW: Volkswagens lined up in Leslie Park this morning ahead of the 2017 Volkswagen Drags at Warwick Dragway in the afternoon.

ON SHOW: Volkswagens lined up in Leslie Park this morning ahead of the 2017 Volkswagen Drags at Warwick Dragway in the afternoon. Elyse Wurm

ROWS of Volkswagens lined up in Leslie Park this morning ahead of the 2017 Volkswagen Drags at Warwick Dragway this afternoon.

Cars boasting a range of colours, shapes and modifications were available for those wandering through the park to take a quick peek.

Photos View Photo Gallery

One example drawing quite a bit of attention was a Volkswagen Beetle on display courtesy of Ray Johnston and Denise Robertson.

The pair travelled from the Gold Coast to take part in the weekend.

Their ruby-red number has won 24 trophies in 4 years, a testament to the effort put in by Ray who had done all the labour and modifications to turn the vehicle from a mess into a masterpiece.

Each year they return to Warwick to catch up with old friends and share new changes made to the vehicle.

Ray said this year the car had been installed with a new motor, which should see it shave off seconds at the drags.

"Just to see people's reactions and what a top job you've done, all the hard work pays off," he said.

Finals for each drags category at the Warwick Dragway will recommence at 9am tomorrow and a Show 'n' Shine will also be held.

Tickets cost $10 each and children under 13 are free.

Warwick Dragway can be found on Old Stanthorpe Rd, Warwick.