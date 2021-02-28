Menu
Kerry-Anne Horn and Kylie Campbell at the 2021 Warwick BBQ and Beers Roadshow Event.
GALLERY: Warwick BBQ and Beer Roadshow heats up

Jessica Paul
28th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
Thousands turned out at the Warwick Showgrounds this weekend for the Rose City’s first BBQ and Beer Roadshow.

Spearheaded by Brisbane-based organiser Julian D’Souza and Warwick’s own industry names such as Jim and Katie Osborn at Bluebird Kitchen and Smokehouse, the event attracted a number of competitors from across Queensland and NSW.

Attendees were treated to a huge range of barbecued meats, sides, craft beers, and live performances from local entertainers.

Check out our full gallery from the event below:

