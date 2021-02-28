GALLERY: Warwick BBQ and Beer Roadshow heats up

Kerry-Anne Horn and Kylie Campbell at the 2021 Warwick BBQ and Beers Roadshow Event.

Kerry-Anne Horn and Kylie Campbell at the 2021 Warwick BBQ and Beers Roadshow Event.

HOW TO ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION

Thousands turned out at the Warwick Showgrounds this weekend for the Rose City’s first BBQ and Beer Roadshow.

Spearheaded by Brisbane-based organiser Julian D’Souza and Warwick’s own industry names such as Jim and Katie Osborn at Bluebird Kitchen and Smokehouse, the event attracted a number of competitors from across Queensland and NSW.

Attendees were treated to a huge range of barbecued meats, sides, craft beers, and live performances from local entertainers.

Check out our full gallery from the event below:

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Push for Southern Downs entertainment precinct fires ahead

100 YEARS’ SERVICE: Warwick Rotary marks huge milestone

Shannons Championship to light up Morgan Park