GALLERY: Warwick Class of 2007 reunion

Looking fab at their 10 year reunion were Alex Bond, Kayla Bell, Jamie-Lee Fogarty and Laura Price. Jonno Colfs

TEN years out of school - that was the shock realisation for a select bunch of people at the weekend.

Over 85 Warwick State High School students and partners from 2007 met at the Hawker Function Centre on Saturday night for their 10-year reunion.

Organiser Laura Babington said she and fellow organiser Caitlyn Marstella wanted it to be a low-key event.

"It had to be laid-back,” she said.

"We felt we'd have a lot more show up if it were a casual affair, and as it happened we had a huge turnout.”

Mrs Babington said everyone had had a great night.

"About 90% of the crowd kicked on at The Malt House afterwords, so I'd say they were enjoying themselves,” she said.

"It was great fun, and I'm certain it was well worth the trip for all those who came back to Warwick to see everyone.”

The event was organised via a Facebook page and has been in the works for a few months.

On the night, the group also received letters they'd written to their future-selves in 2007. "They've been in a time capsule since then, it was a great touch for the night,” Mrs Babington said.