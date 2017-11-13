Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

GALLERY: Warwick Class of 2007 reunion

Looking fab at their 10 year reunion were Alex Bond, Kayla Bell, Jamie-Lee Fogarty and Laura Price.
Looking fab at their 10 year reunion were Alex Bond, Kayla Bell, Jamie-Lee Fogarty and Laura Price. Jonno Colfs

TEN years out of school - that was the shock realisation for a select bunch of people at the weekend.

Over 85 Warwick State High School students and partners from 2007 met at the Hawker Function Centre on Saturday night for their 10-year reunion.

Organiser Laura Babington said she and fellow organiser Caitlyn Marstella wanted it to be a low-key event.

"It had to be laid-back,” she said.

"We felt we'd have a lot more show up if it were a casual affair, and as it happened we had a huge turnout.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mrs Babington said everyone had had a great night.

"About 90% of the crowd kicked on at The Malt House afterwords, so I'd say they were enjoying themselves,” she said.

"It was great fun, and I'm certain it was well worth the trip for all those who came back to Warwick to see everyone.”

The event was organised via a Facebook page and has been in the works for a few months.

On the night, the group also received letters they'd written to their future-selves in 2007. "They've been in a time capsule since then, it was a great touch for the night,” Mrs Babington said.

Topics:  reunion warwick state high school

Warwick Daily News

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Firefighters graduate to boost auxiliary numbers

Firefighters graduate to boost auxiliary numbers

FIREFIGHTER numbers in Warwick Command up to 89.

'The Man in Black' back in town

Festival headliner Dale Hooper performs.

Close to 600 people poured into the showgrounds for the event.

YOUR SAY: Police Minister shines light on lost announcement

STOPPING CRIME: Communities committed to solving crime will be pleased the future of Crime Stoppers is secure.

Huge funding boost for communities committed to fighting crime

UNLOCKED: Food acting as medicine

WORLD OF REMEDIES: Krista is enjoying using yarrow flowers as a simple remedy for a variety of ailments .

Columnist Krista Bjorn shares the many benefits of an uncommon herb

Local Partners