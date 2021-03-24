GALLERY: Warwick floodwaters swallow yards, ovals

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.



Warwick residents woke this morning to see rivers had swallowed sporting ovals, backyards and was creeping up on businesses.

On Fitzroy St, flooding from the Condamine River submerged house yards and cars, while bridges on Bracker St, McEvoy St and Rosehill Rd also went under.

Warwick State High School and Warwick East State School ovals were also flooded out, alongside all the Queens Park sporting grounds.

The river peaked just before 7am on Wednesday morning at 6.66m, and has now stabilised at 6.61m.

Southern Downs Local Disaster Management Group disaster co-ordinator Michael Bell warned Warwick residents against complacency, as inflows to the Condamine could further raise its levels.

“Warwick is a situation we‘re looking at closely at the moment, especially with (Madsen Bridge),” Mr Bell said.

“At the moment it‘s still holding at that 6.61m, but I wouldn’t say it’s receding, and there’s still a lot of water flowing into this catchment … and you can’t get any guarantees.

“We‘ve also been given advice from BOM that we’ll potentially see a peak of 6.3m in Pratten later this afternoon, which may affect properties but not houses themselves.

“We will start to see damage to roads and infrastructure as the waters recede, and I will encourage the community to be aware of that damage and stay safe.”

