FREAKY: Amberle Kane sent in pictures of children dressed up for Halloween in Warwick. Contributed

THE streets of Warwick were crawling with freaky creatures last night, as children from around the city got into the spirit of Halloween.

From zombies to creepy clowns, all the scary characters came out to play.

Check out some of the impressive costumes and get a bit of inspiration for the trick of treating rounds next year.