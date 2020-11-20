Menu
IN STYLE: Check out the full gallery from the Warwick High formal!
GALLERY: Warwick High students dance night away at formal

Jessica Paul
20th Nov 2020 8:01 AM
WARWICK State High School’s graduating class of 2020 pulled out all the stops at last night’s formal, dressed to the nines for their biggest celebration of the year.

Arriving at the Warwick RSL in a wide array of vintage and modern cars, every graduate was welcomed with cheers from friends, family, and school staff as they entered the venue.

The Warwick High students went all-out for the formal many thought they may never have, pulling out a huge range of stunning looks for their celebratory event.

Check out the Daily News’ gallery of every Warwick High student at their formal, preparing to celebrate graduation and dance the night away!

