LEST WE FORGET: Vi and Roger Martin hold a candle in front of their home.

THIS ANZAC Day was like no other as COVID-19 restrictions meant there would be no typical service at the Cenotaph or March down the streets.

But Warwick residents didn't let that stop them as they lined their driveways in candlelight for a 'Driveway Dawn Service'.

Just before 6am, people all over the Southern Downs stood with heads bowed to listen to the Last Post and pay their respect to service men and women, past and present.