GALLERY: Warwick kids excited for first day of school

FIRST DAY: Ella Worth (Year 3) and her little sister, Zahlia (Year 1) as they head into a new year at Warwick West. Picture: Tessa Flemming

Schools across the Rose City welcomed hundreds of beaming faces through their gates this morning as students headed to their first day of school for 2021.

From pint-sized Prep pupils excited to start their schooling journey to those in upper grades ready to show their younger siblings the ropes, each child walk through the gates with endless opportunity before them.

After the tumultuous period of closed schools and learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, kids and parents alike were ready for a more regular 2021.

Elliot McKandie ready for his first day of Prep at Warwick East.

Little Elliott McKandie started his first day of Prep at Warwick East State School this morning, and mum Amy said his enthusiasm was overwhelming.

“He was just so excited this morning,” she said.

“He woke up the whole house at about 6am screaming, ‘I’m going to big school!’”

For fellow Warwick East parents Thomas and Sharnee Burekovic, being able to walk their son Aidan and his big sister Olivia to their first days in Prep and Year 2 was a highlight.

Check out our gallery of students from across the Rose City heading to their first day of school for 2021 here:

