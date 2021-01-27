Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FIRST DAY: Ella Worth (Year 3) and her little sister, Zahlia (Year 1) as they head into a new year at Warwick West. Picture: Tessa Flemming
FIRST DAY: Ella Worth (Year 3) and her little sister, Zahlia (Year 1) as they head into a new year at Warwick West. Picture: Tessa Flemming
News

GALLERY: Warwick kids excited for first day of school

Jessica Paul
27th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Schools across the Rose City welcomed hundreds of beaming faces through their gates this morning as students headed to their first day of school for 2021.

From pint-sized Prep pupils excited to start their schooling journey to those in upper grades ready to show their younger siblings the ropes, each child walk through the gates with endless opportunity before them.

After the tumultuous period of closed schools and learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, kids and parents alike were ready for a more regular 2021.

Elliot McKandie ready for his first day of Prep at Warwick East.
Elliot McKandie ready for his first day of Prep at Warwick East.

Little Elliott McKandie started his first day of Prep at Warwick East State School this morning, and mum Amy said his enthusiasm was overwhelming.

“He was just so excited this morning,” she said.

“He woke up the whole house at about 6am screaming, ‘I’m going to big school!’”

For fellow Warwick East parents Thomas and Sharnee Burekovic, being able to walk their son Aidan and his big sister Olivia to their first days in Prep and Year 2 was a highlight.

Check out our gallery of students from across the Rose City heading to their first day of school for 2021 here:

Photos
View Gallery

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Small-town hero’s kindness shines on regional stage

50+ PHOTOS: Bumper Australia Day gallery

Newest citizens on fateful love affair with Australia

GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire gutted two-storey home in minutes, after early morning blaze

        Premium Content Fire gutted two-storey home in minutes, after early morning...

        News Fireys have extinguished the flames, but not before they caused extensive damage to a two-storey home. Fire investigators have been called in to determine a cause.

        Woman busted with stash of 50 ‘heroin needles’

        Premium Content Woman busted with stash of 50 ‘heroin needles’

        News Woman was growing a personal supply of marijuana, Warwick court heard.

        Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        Premium Content Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        News Climate change to cost Queensland $60b every year by 2038

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?