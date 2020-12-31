GALLERY: Warwick NYE Rodeo kicks off with a bang

Peter and Teena Richardson with Lachie and Troy Clarkson in the grandstands at the Warwick NYE Rodeo.

A WARWICK rodeo has been a year in the making under the coronavirus pandemic, but this evening’s affair looks set to deliver the excitement you’ve been waiting for.

The Warwick New Year’s Eve Rodeo is promising to bring in record numbers of competitors and spectators, all ready to send out 2020 with an action-packed arena show.

Hundreds have already flocked to the Warwick Showgrounds this afternoon to catch the barrel racing competition, with plenty more rodeo action to come later tonight.

