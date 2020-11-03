Menu
CHEERS: Kiarna and Eilish Roche celebrate with Kearna Marie at the Horse and Jockey's Melbourne Cup celebrations.
Whats On

GALLERY: Warwick punters glam up for Melbourne Cup

Tessa Flemming
3rd Nov 2020 2:30 PM
AFTER coronavirus threatened to literally halt the race that stops the nation, Warwick venues were overjoyed today to celebrate and make their bets.

At the Warwick RSL, audiences cheered as winning horse Twilight Payment crossed the finish line.

The luncheon was also a chance to frock up and cheer for those who couldn't themselves, according to committee members Lorraine Dent.

"I'm feeling jolly positive really, considering," Mrs Dent said.

"It's better than it is for them in Melbourne. We're lucky we can have a day here and go out. We're lucky we're in Queensland."

Mrs Dent said more than 50 people turned up for the Warwick event, with a special menu and best dressed categories enticing punters in.

As for how she chose to bet, it all boiled down to researched advice.

"Tigermoth. I just like his form, he ran last year and he didn't lose by much," she said.

"The other one I'm voting for is Finch because the owner reckoned he could get another metre and a half out of him and he only lost by that last year, so that's good enough for me."

Meanwhile fellow committee member Tina Neal took the sentimental angle with her bets.

"I chose number four because it's my birthday number and it's in stall number 11 which is my husband's birthday, so it was lucky," she said.

Celebrations were also found across town at the Horse and Jockey and The Criterion Hotel.

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

