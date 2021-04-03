GALLERY: Warwick residents celebrate Easter with crafty markets
Warwick residents flocked to the annual Easter craft markets at Leslie Park this Saturday morning.
Overcast weather and a mask mandate didn't stop the crowd who were busy hunting down last minute Easter gifts.
The dozens of stalls signalled a mighty return to The Warwick Potters' Association and Warwick Artists Group markets which were halted in 2020 due to coronavirus.
Check out the familiar faces below:
*Note: Social distancing and appropriate COVID prevention measures were in place for those individuals photographed not wearing masks.
