GALLERY: Warwick residents celebrate Easter with crafty markets

Warwick residents flocked to the annual Easter craft markets at Leslie Park this Saturday morning.

Overcast weather and a mask mandate didn't stop the crowd who were busy hunting down last minute Easter gifts.

The dozens of stalls signalled a mighty return to The Warwick Potters' Association and Warwick Artists Group markets which were halted in 2020 due to coronavirus.

*Note: Social distancing and appropriate COVID prevention measures were in place for those individuals photographed not wearing masks.

