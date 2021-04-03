Menu
Bradley and Madeleine O'Neil at the 2021 Easter craft markets.
GALLERY: Warwick residents celebrate Easter with crafty markets

Tessa Flemming
3rd Apr 2021 2:00 PM
Warwick residents flocked to the annual Easter craft markets at Leslie Park this Saturday morning.

Overcast weather and a mask mandate didn't stop the crowd who were busy hunting down last minute Easter gifts.

The dozens of stalls signalled a mighty return to The Warwick Potters' Association and Warwick Artists Group markets which were halted in 2020 due to coronavirus.

Check out the familiar faces below:

GALLERY: Warwick celebrates arts and crafts at Easter markets

*Note: Social distancing and appropriate COVID prevention measures were in place for those individuals photographed not wearing masks.

