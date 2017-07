Tree jumper artwork in the Jumpers and Jazz in July Festival 2017.Photo Leanne Ryan / Warwick Daily News

ONE of the highlights and most popular attractions of the Jumpers and Jazz in July Festival are the creative, inspiring and sometimes wacky tree jumpers covering the Warwick CBD.

Visitors come from all over the country to see the skills and passion on display.

Warwick Daily News designer Leanne Ryan went out and took these snaps of all the amazing pieces of artwork prepared for the 2017 festival.