GALLERY: Wet weather doesn't dampen Spring Fair

FOR SALE: John and Amelia Morris, 16, were selling fresh blooms at the Spring Fair at the Warwick Killarney Uniting Church yesterday. Elyse Wurm

THE annual Spring Fair at Warwick Killarney Uniting drew a crowd of over a thousand despite persistent rain and foreboding clouds yesterday.

Spring Fair convener Sue Campbell said a wet weather plan was put in place on Thursday to make sure the event could go forwards no matter the weather.

"We were determined, we had faith the crowds would come and they did,” she said.

The Spring Fair was set up in the courtyard of the church as well as throughout Williams Hall, with books, handmade bags, baked goods, plants and other wares on offer for shoppers.

Music groups also performed throughout the day and a fashion show was held displaying outfits from Coopers Menswear, Classic Dimensions and Target Country.

Mrs Campbell said the event was the church's major fundraiser for the year and helps the church connect with the community.

"Church is a part of the community and we like to have people walking through our precinct,” she said.

"We wouldn't ever want a fence around the church.”

Jan Reid attended the fair with her granddaughter, Clea, who sang in the Scots PGC choir at the event.

She said she had been to the fair many times before, enjoying the variety of wares on offer.

"I love the atmosphere of fairs and meeting all the people, it's lovely,” she said.

"Wet weather wouldn't keep us away.”