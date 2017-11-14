GALLERY: What Warwick loves to do

STARTING EARLY: Khalil enjoys reading the Warwick Daily News in the morning and his grandmother Tina Louise Lambert submitted a picture for the #SnapWarwick campaign.

STARTING EARLY: Khalil enjoys reading the Warwick Daily News in the morning and his grandmother Tina Louise Lambert submitted a picture for the #SnapWarwick campaign. Contributed

ENJOYING the beauty of our region is high up on the list of things Warwick residents love to do.

The next phase of the #SnapWarwick campaign has brought in some more great snaps with pictures of admirable scenery and sunsets topping the list of sights we love to see.

We put out a question on Facebook asking what you love to do in Warwick, with pictures of the Condamine River and children enjoying the spring weather featuring in the mix.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The #SnapWarwick is designed to help us see our beautiful city through your eyes.

Whether you're a pro photographer or are handy with an iPhone, your pictures will help make up a collage of what makes our region spectacular.

Just take a stunning picture of Warwick and post it to our Facebook page or on Twitter with the hashtag #SnapWarwick.

Be sure to make it public so we can share it with everyone.

You can get started straight away, but the campaign will culminate in a big day of snapping on November 22 where everyone can share their view for the day.

The pictures don't have to be of scenery, they can be of pets, family, friends or your impressive car.

All the images collected will be used to create galleries for the Daily News website and newspaper.

So get snapping!

Keep an eye on Facebook this week for another call out for your favourite snaps.