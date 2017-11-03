News

GALLERY: Your favourite places in Warwick

SNAP WARWICK: Jodie Locke submitted this picture of a group of bush walkers at Queen Mary Falls for the #SnapWarwick promotion.
by Elyse Wurm

THE Condamine River has proved to be the most popular spot in Warwick to spend time and nab a great picture.

The Daily News put out a call out on Facebook for pictures of the places you love around town and plenty of great snaps rolled in.

Looking out over the clear water of the river was the most captured view, who in Warwick hasn't admired this great natural wonder?

Much-loved landmarks such as St Mary's Catholic Parish and delicious eatery Char-Bela's also got a run.

It just goes to show there's a lot to love about Warwick.

That's why the Warwick Daily News is starting a new campaign called #SnapWarwick, so we can see our beautiful city through your eyes.

Whether you're a pro photographer or are handy with an iPhone, your pictures will help make up a collage of what makes our region spectacular.

Just take a stunning picture of Warwick and post it to our Facebook page or on Twitter with the hashtag #SnapWarwick.

Be sure to make it public so we can share it with everyone.

You can get started straight away, but the campaign will culminate in a big day of snapping on November 22 where everyone can share their view for the day.

The pictures don't have to be of scenery, they can be of pets, family, friends or your impressive car.

All the images collected will be used to create galleries for the Daily News website and newspaper.

So get snapping!

Keep an eye on Facebook next week for another call out for your favourite snaps.

Topics:  condamine river photography photography promotion snapwarwick warwick community

