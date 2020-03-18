Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Gallipoli Anzac Day service cancelled

18th Mar 2020 6:35 AM

 

All Australian-led international Anzac Day commemorations are being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That includes services at Gallipoli and on the Western Front in France and Belgium. It follows the cancellation of Anzac Day services across Australia.

Veterans' Affairs Minister Darren Chester said it was a "difficult decision" taken with "great regret" but it was the right thing to do to protect elderly veterans.

"We simply couldn't be having large gatherings of 500 or 100 people on Anzac Day on foreign soil this year," he told ABC News. "A lot of our veterans are approaching 95 or 100 years of age, we didn't want to expose them to those conditions."

Mr Chester confirmed the news on ABC Radio on Wednesday morning, with the cancellations to include the Gallipoli service.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
anzac day coronavirus gallipoli

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL Q&A: What qualifies candidates to lead the region

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: What qualifies candidates to lead the region

        News SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council nominees explain how their working experience will work for you.

        ‘Disappointing’ show of support for residents doing it tough

        premium_icon ‘Disappointing’ show of support for residents doing it tough

        News Community mental health support group says its on its on last legs.

        Warwick racing braves crisis after punters make tracks

        premium_icon Warwick racing braves crisis after punters make tracks

        Sport Major racing event forced to ride it out after pandemic prompts Racing Queensland...

        COVID-19 a 'punch in the face' for Southern Downs producers

        premium_icon COVID-19 a 'punch in the face' for Southern Downs producers

        News FARMERS find new ways to make money during disaster after disaster.