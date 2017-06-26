21°
'All-in brawl' so fierce soccer match called off

Gerard Walsh
| 26th Jun 2017 7:46 AM Updated: 10:00 AM
HOME GAME: Warwick Wolves players (white) in a game at Queens Park. FILE PHOTO
HOME GAME: Warwick Wolves players (white) in a game at Queens Park. FILE PHOTO Gerard Walsh

AN "all-in-brawl" has forced a match between the Warwick Wolves and St Alban's to be called off, with spectators saying they had never seen anything like it.

The brawl followed the Wolves' best half of football for the season on Saturday.

Warwick coach Jon Pearson said the incident happened as the players were leaving the field at half-time with his side up 4-1.

"No one was injured," he said.

"The referee then called the game off, I have no idea what will happen with the competition points. We were leading when the game was called off."

 

 

Pearson said he had not seen an similar incident in his 14 years as a football coach.

"Our players had a chat afterwards and said they were disappointed that it happened as they should have been," he said.

Warwick needed the points to maintain even an outside chance for a finals spot in the premier grade.

"The first half was our best performance of the season, everyone played really well," he said.

"Joey Campbell played well in midfield."

Rob Davey scored two goals for Warwick, Campbell and Jayden Webb one each. The St Alban's goal was from a penalty.

In reserves, Warwick went down 5-0 to St Alban's.

Warwick started the weekend with a 2-1 win in colts. Nick Spence and Will Gordon scored the goals.

It is expected Football Toowoomba officials will investigate the incident at the Warwick game after receiving a report from the referee.

Topics:  brawl editors picks soccer

