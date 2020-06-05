GAME ON: Find out when your favourite sport is coming back

ON TRACK: The Warwick Karting Club is just one of the sporting associations looking to get their season back underway next month. Picture: contributed

ALL SPORT: WARWICK’S sporting comeback is finally on the horizon, with numerous clubs announcing their season’s return within the next month.

Stage 3 of the State Government’s relaxed restrictions will allow 100-person gatherings from July 10, giving many Warwick sporting clubs the confidence to confirm a return date.

Such associations as the Warwick gymnastics and boxing clubs have already announced their returns for June 15, while many others, like the Warwick Karting Club, are waiting until closer to the July date.

Club secretary Fiona Williams said they are looking to start their season with a bang in the Rapid Racing Event, which would be two days of short, sharp events across a number of classes.

“We’re looking at being the first karting club in Queensland to have a race meet after the virus,” Williams said.

“It’s open to all Karting Australia members, so they don’t have to be a member of our club, but we won’t be able to have spectators until restrictions ease again.

“We won’t be able to have spectators though – it’s just one driver, one support, and then our officials, which will be a bit different for the Warwick community.”

Williams said the return to sports had been a long time coming for the club, but they were grateful just to be able to restart their training and competition seasons.

“We’re fully booked this weekend for practice sessions in both juniors and seniors, which is great,” she said.

“The people getting out there at the moment just have huge smiles on their faces, and we’re really grateful to be able to get out there.

“We want to run another come-and-try day to get more of the community involved, but we just need to wait and see what the restrictions and everything are before we do that.”

Fellow local mainstay the Warwick Polocrosse Club has so far only been able to confirm a return to training sessions on June 28.

Club president Les Fraser said it was a small step but it had at least given members something to work towards.

“Our members are in eager anticipation of being able to get back onto the playing field and start practising, and getting ready to open this year’s season,” Fraser said.

“We’re obviously under restrictions with a maximum of 20 people, social distancing, and no contact, but it’s something.

“It’ll at least give our members the chance to get back onto the playing field, and hopefully get a bit motivated as to if and when we can start our season.”

Fraser added while the polocrosse season would usually be in full swing at this time of year, they were far from the only club having to wait out.

“We’d usually be full-on now and playing a polocrosse carnival every weekend at venues across the country,” he said.

“In saying that, it’s just our part to play in getting this virus under control, and there’s plenty in the same boat.”

Other Warwick sporting clubs which have confirmed their returns for July – the Warwick Hockey Association’s fixtures on July 11, Downs Rugby competition for men and women on July 18, and the Warwick Redbacks are still to confirm their potential July 11 date.

The Warwick Golf Club, Warwick & District Tennis Association, and the Warwick Bowls Club all have their social and competitive seasons back under way.