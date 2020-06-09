Game on! Wolves howling at news matches can resume

WOLVES READY TO RUN: Warwick Wolves will return to training tonight after a two month hiatus due to coronavirus restrictions.

WOLVES READY TO RUN: Warwick Wolves will return to training tonight after a two month hiatus due to coronavirus restrictions.

FOOTBALL: Eager football players across the Southern Downs have been treated to news the Toowoomba Football League season will kick off again in 2020.

The season was halted after round two due to the increased coronavirus restrictions.

Warwick Wolves president Cameron Davey said both men’s and women’s teams were looking forward to getting back onto the field.

“Both of our senior teams play in the Toowoomba Football League and it’s starting on July 11,” he said.

“It’ll be good to get back into it.”

Exact details of the season are yet to be released, however, Davey expects it will be a “modified” version of what was initially scheduled.

It is expected the finals series will run into November – extending the season by a further two months.

“It all depends on field availability,” Davey said.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure what they are planning at this stage because they are still finalising the draw.

“We’ll play whatever we need to, to get a season in.”

The senior men’s team, who transitioned into the championship league this season, and senior women will return to training tonight.

Players will have to adhere to strict COVIDSafe rules when they return to training.

“It is a modified, non-contact training,” Davey said.

“It does make a big difference but there will be plenty of things we can still do; working on fitness and sort of tactical training.

“There’s plenty of things we can do within the restrictions.

“At the moment, our focus is on training and the start date and we’ll go from there.”

When the season eventually kicks off, the Wolves will be looking to regain the momentum they had in the first two rounds, with convincing wins over Willowburn and Rockville Rovers.

Despite most players looking to keep off the field individually, Davey said the excess time off the field would likely level the competition.

“It has probably stayed pretty even, because in the downtime there was so much uncertainty,” he said.

“So, I don’t think anyone has gained any advantage from it.

“I think everyone is keen and (the competition) has probably had a bit more interest from people looking for something to do.”