Kevin Roberts is set to join Raelene Castle and Todd Greenberg on the CEO scrapheap following his mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis.

News Corp understands Roberts' days are numbered and an announcement about his sacking is expected within the coming days.

Roberts position has become untenable after his shock decision to stand down of staff at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown cruelled all of Cricket Australia's other attempts to convince States and players of the need for financial changes.

The former NSW cricketer was appointed as Cricket Australia's chief executive two years ago, following the resignation of James Sutherland.

However, his ascension to the top job was built on rocky foundations after his key role in the ugly 2017 pay dispute with players.

Roberts became CA chief before cricket's cultural review was handed down, despite the fact other officials like Pat Howard and Ben Amarfio lost their jobs as a result of the same review.

The scars of 2017 have resurfaced in recent weeks as Roberts as struggled to get any proposed changes past the States or players - in a protracted standoff that has been an ugly look for cricket at a time when many felt they could have flown under the radar.

Cricket Australia is due to announce redundancies across its staff this week.

Originally published as Game over: Axe falls on Cricket Australia boss