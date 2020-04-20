Gaming tax waived for NT casinos, pubs, clubs

The Territory’s community clubs, pubs, hotels and casinos have been given some critical life support with the NT Government waiving their March gaming machine taxes. Picture: Michael Franchi

THE Territory's community clubs, pubs, hotels and casinos have been given some critical life support with the NT Government waiving their March gaming machine taxes.

Government will also return the gaming tax rate to its 2016 levels, allowing them to rebound sooner when they are able to reopen.

The Territory's peak body representing the hospitality sector has applauded the decision and the assistance it will provide.

It says thousands of jobs have been put at risk in this large sector of the Territory's hospitality industry because of the coronavirus enforced shutdown.

NT Government Deputy Chief Minister and Treasurer Nicole Manison said waiving the gaming machine taxes was intended to help businesses with their cash flow they need it the most - allowing them to keep employees on and to help deal with the unplanned halt to trading.

"The Government is taking all the action it possibly can to protect Territorians from the economic impacts of the coronavirus," Ms Manison said.

"Reducing the costs for Territory businesses saves Territory jobs.

"This tax relief will provide an additional level of financial security for our community clubs, pubs, hotels and casinos who are currently closed or restricted to takeaway services - allowing them to continue paying staff and other expenses.

"It will also reduce their overheads when they are able to reopen, allowing them to rebound quicker."

Hospitality NT chief executive Alex Bruce said the Treasurer's decision was welcome news for the Territory's pubs, clubs and casinos.

"It provides much-needed cash flow which assists with maintaining employment and paying local contractors," Mr Bruce said.

Mr Bruce said most critical for the Territory's clubs was that the government was waiving the tax.

"Importantly it is a waiver, not a deferral, meaning one less debt businesses have to face when reopening," Mr Bruce said.

"The NT Government continues to design measures that help support Territory businesses."

